Former North Park graduates celebrate with 2025 class  

As many graduating seniors in the William S. Hart Union High School District move forward in their educational paths, they did not forget their roots.

North Park Elementary School brought back the recent high school graduates during the school’s commencement rehearsal on Thursday, where they celebrated and imparted wisdom onto the upcoming seventh graders.

The 35 graduates, who were promoted from North Park in 2019, dressed in their caps and gowns of their respective high schools and led their younger counterparts to their seats.

Recent Valencia graduating senior, Mia Knock, shares wisdom with the sixth graders at North Park Elementary School on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia graduate Mia Knock took the podium to give advice regarding the future — including junior high school and beyond.

“Every day [at North Park] felt so free, it felt like pure joy. My favorite year of all time was sixth grade, because we were the big kids. We got to work at the concession stand during events, and it felt like such a grown-up thing: handing out snacks, collecting money,” Knock said. “Middle school can be awkward and challenging because it’s all so new. It’s the first time you realize that people change, and that you’re changing as well.”

Knock went on to describe the positive change that the students will likely endure, including meeting new friends and making new memories, but advised them to also not forget the time spent at North Park.

“Whether change happens, good or bad, the only way to move forward is to look toward the future. Don’t be afraid of change — it’s going to happen whether you like it or not. The people you’re meant to find, they’ll find you, and they’ll love you for exactly who you are. Please don’t rush growing up. You’ll want to think you want to be older, to be done with school and to move on … [but] live in this moment. You’re not just leaving sixth grade; you’re stepping into a new beginning.”

Third grade teacher Lylia Lammens-Ross, right, celebrates her daughter, Kelsie, at North Park Elementary School on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Recent graduates throughout the William S. Hart Union School District came back to their alma mater, North Park Elementary School, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

