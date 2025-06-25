Jack Crawford | Echoing Respect for the Flag

As a fellow Vietnam veteran, I completely agree with Rick Barker’s letter in the Sunday Signal (June 22): “A Vet’s Flag Opinion,” in which he states, “The American flag or representations of the flag should not be worn as a garment under any circumstances! Flag patches and pins are exceptions.”

I also agree with his assessment that anyone doing so has the best of intentions. However, it is my sincere opinion that the American flag is sacrosanct. It should only be displayed as outlined by the U.S. Flag Code.

I respectfully ask that anyone who has either worn the flag, or some representation thereof, as a piece of clothing, or is thinking about doing so, to please reconsider your actions. To me it is inappropriate.

Whether you lean to the left, lean to the right or are a confirmed moderate like me, we should all always show the utmost respect when displaying the ultimate symbol of the greatest country to ever inhabit this planet.

Thank you for your thoughtful consideration.

Jack Crawford

Saugus