Juanita Fitzgerald | Steps to Somewhere

I’ve read in The Signal about the steps at Central Park. I wondered what the big deal was about steps that go nowhere. So, I decided to find out for myself.

People! The experience was fun, but “magnificent” was too small of a word to describe the view. I saw pars of this valley I didn’t know existed. I have lived here over 54 years. I was in awe.

I thought it would take some time to make it to the top — you know, like add a few steps every day until I got up there. But it was an easy walk with plenty of places to stop and catch your breath. I was so surprised when I made it in about five minutes. I didn’t see anyone with walkers, but there were people with canes. I am 82, so don’t let your age stop you from having this chance to see our valley in its breathtaking beauty.

A big “thank you” to the city for giving us this.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus