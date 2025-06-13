Kathleen Walker | Fair Bill on Charter Schools

I am a proud charter school parent, and I support Assembly Bill 84 (authored by Assembly members Robert Garcia, D-Rancho Cucamonga, and Al Muratsuchi, D-Los Angeles).

I also support the approach of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, on the bill. She took the concerns of our community seriously, worked directly with the author of the bill to ensure needed amendments were made, and communicated with families every step of the way. We don’t all have to agree on everything, but it’s the job of a leader to hear people and do what they can to reasonably meet their needs. That’s exactly what our assemblywoman did on this bill.

When my family was looking for a school for my kids, a charter school was the best fit for us. As a charter school parent, I am grateful that I have school choice, giving us the ability to meet our kids’ needs and the flexibility to make adjustments when those needs change. And, I am grateful that AB 84 brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the way education dollars are spent, so I have the confidence that our taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly and putting my children and all students first. That kind of transparency benefits everyone: students, parents and educators.

Kathleen Walker

Valencia