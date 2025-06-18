Lesley Reisinger-Green | Something Missing in July 4 Parade

I am shocked and saddened to learn that equestrian units are no longer allowed in the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade. In my 38 years living in the Santa Clarita Valley, I have been a devoted fan of the parade, looking forward to the equestrian units. For several years I coordinated an equestrian unit from Canyon Country for the parade. Now to learn they are not welcome is shocking! The history of the SCV is steeped in western heritage. William S. Hart, Harry Carey, Montie Montana, Tom Mix, Andy Jauregui — the list goes on with too many to mention. These gentlemen cowboys are all honored on our western walk of fame. They are rolling in their graves over this decision to prohibit equestrians from riding down Main Street. There is no better year to restore the equestrians to the parade given this year’s theme of Home Is Where the Hart Is!

This past year (2024) I thought it was strange I didn’t see any horses in the parade. I thought it was a fluke! Apparently not. I guess the 2024 parade committee preferred our parade to resemble a campaign rally for local politicians rather than honor our heritage and the birth of our nation.

I requested the 2025 parade committee to revisit this decision and allow equestrian units to once again walk down Main Street. I was told no as it is dangerous to have horses walk down our narrow Main Street. Did Main Street shrink? I am a part of a mounted drill team that has participated in the SCV Fourth of July parade several times and the annual Tournament of Roses parade several times in recent years. We would love to be a part of our hometown parade once again!

Lesley Reisinger-Green

Castaic