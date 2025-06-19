‘Lil Lu’ makes music moves after Canyon graduation 

By Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)

Signal Staff Writer

Canyon Country resident and 2025 Canyon High School graduate Luis Edward Olascoaga, who goes by the stage name Lil Lu, is setting his sights on a music career with the release of his new single, “What It Do.”

Born in Encino and raised in Sylmar before moving to Canyon Country in 2014, the 18-year-old artist has been performing since childhood. At age 7, he opened for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at Club Nokia in Los Angeles following his first live performance at a local lowrider show.

“Being able to show others my music when I was that young felt amazing,” Lil Lu said.

He credits his early start in music to his father and uncle, who supported his first attempts at performing. That early exposure led to consistent work in music and performances at community events, including recent celebrity high school basketball games hosted by Power 106 and 93.5 KDAY.

Lil Lu describes his newest single, “What It Do,” as having a summer vibe and a mellow tone. He describes the song as driven by its sound and mood. The track was co-produced with the rapper Mann, and has been promoted through his YouTube channel.

Lil Lu, with Steve Lobel, signs a contract with Lobel Music Group at Mastros. Photo courtesy of Lil Lu.

Earlier this year, Lil Lu signed a deal with the independent label Lobel Music Group, a move he described as the next step in his development as an artist.

“Signing to LMG was really cool. It’s something I had to take advantage of with my music career,” he said.

In 2023, he performed at Good Karma Fest, in Santa Clarita, where he was introduced by Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia.

With the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s tight-knit creative community, the artist says staying local has helped him grow into his sound.

Looking ahead, Lil Lu said he plans to undergo a stage name change, release a new single this month and complete work on an album that has been in development for the past two years.

His music can be found on streaming platforms and he is active on social media at @lilluofficial.