Lois Eisenberg | Not So Beautiful

This letter will be about the “Big Beautiful Bill,” mainly regarding health care and the damage that this bill will afford.

The ugliness and cruelty of “The Big Beautiful Bill” concerning health care is uglier and more cruel than one can imagine in every aspect of its content.

This “Big Beautiful Bill” is an attack on working-class people.

The health care benefits program is the only means many low-income people rely on for their health care needs. There are almost 15 million people who could lose their health care coverage, and nearly 4 million children will face hunger if their families lose their food assistance, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

There are 40 million Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and cuts to this program would be devastating, especially to children, according to Newsweek.

The veterans and disabled benefits will take a major hit, which will give the rich massive tax cuts.

In 2010 the Democrats reshaped the American health insurance system by a vote of 219-212 without a single Republican vote.

The Democrats were accused of legislative foul play by pushing the bill too fast, but lo and behold the Republicans have committed just about every “procedural misdeed” with this very cruel agenda that they are trying to pass.

As some of the old sayings go: Peshitta Holy Bible Translated: “He that harms the poor increases his own affliction and he that gives to the rich suffers loss to his soul.”

Jean-Bertrand Aristide: “We are all equal, rich and poor and we need a society where the people enjoy their rights.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia