Mission Opera to present ‘Tosca’ at Canyon High 

News release

Mission Opera is scheduled to present a production of “Tosca” June 13-15 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

The opera will feature an all-Indigenous cast in the principal roles, according to a news release from the nonprofit opera group.

“Mission Opera’s Tosca is not just a performance of Puccini’s masterpiece; it’s a celebration of Native American voices in opera and the global reach of diverse talent,” the release said.

Tosca is a political thriller, set in Rome in June 1800, during the Napoleonic wars and a time of great political unrest. The action takes place over less than 24 hours.

Muscogee soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle will make her debut in the title role for both evening performances. Kunkle is joined by tenor Hugo Vera, a Tiwa Native American artist, as Cavaradossi, and Chickasaw baritone Gabriel Manro, who will portray the villainous Baron Scarpia.

Kunkle is known for her work in traditional operatic roles and contemporary music. She has premiered over a dozen original compositions and has been recognized for her leadership in the world of Native American opera. She has performed in major venues including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and her work is archived at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

She has also been a soloist in numerous world premieres, including the first Native American language opera, “Loksi’ Shaali’” (“Shell Shaker”) and American Indian Symphony, as well as originating numerous roles with the Philadelphia Opera Collective.

Lisa Houben, a Dutch American dramatic soprano, is flying in from Europe to perform the role of Tosca for the matinée shows. Houben, who has graced some of the world’s most prestigious opera stages, including La Fenice in Venice, the Opera of Rome, and the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels, brings a wealth of experience and vocal richness to the role of Tosca, the release said.

Stage director Justine Prado Manro makes her Mission Opera directing debut with “Tosca.” Most recently she directed “The Wizard of Oz” for Opera San Luis Obispo. She will return there in the fall to direct “Hansel and Gretel.”

Four tiered-level tickets are available for this live show ranging from $30 to $65 and are available at www.missionopera.com. Student and senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merch sold before the show and during intermission. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. June 14 and 15.

The Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country.