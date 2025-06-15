Nancy Fairbanks | Defending Parents and Progress

Aarika Burden’s March 25 letter misrepresents Moms for Liberty and school board members Joe Messina and Bob Jensen as divisive, dismissing parental concerns and our schools’ achievements.

Burden claims Moms for Liberty stirs trouble, but since 2021, it’s grown to 120,000 parents across 45 states, advocating academic quality and transparency. Their push for in-person learning during COVID-19 curbed learning losses — 0.2 standard deviations in math and reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2022). Burden suggests their parental involvement call ignores California law, but Assembly Bill 1266 (2013), AB 665 (2023) and AB 1955 (2024) limit parental rights. AB 1266 allows transgender students to use facilities matching gender identity, often without notification. AB 665 permits kids 12 and older to access mental health services without (parental) consent, and AB 1955 bars schools from requiring teachers to report gender identity changes (California Legislative Information, 2024). A 2023 Public Policy Institute of California survey shows 52% of parents seek more educational input.

Burden criticizes Messina and Jensen for lacking results, yet the William S. Hart Union High School District has a 95% graduation rate, above the state’s 87%, and ranks in the top 10% of U.S. high schools (California Department of Education; U.S. News). It secured $81 million for facilities like Castaic High School and $9 million for career technical education, used by 87% of seniors.

Burden dismisses parents at board meetings as a vocal minority, overlooking their role in governance. School boards represent community interests and public comment periods enable input. Only 47% of Hart district students read at grade level (California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress). Parents want to focus on core subjects — 65% agree, per a 2024 EdWeek survey. Her vague critique of a Saugus Union School District board member ignores their budget scrutiny, a core duty (SUSD Minutes, 2024).

Burden urges dialogue but calls parents divisive. Involved parents boost graduation rates by 25% (National Center for Education Statistics). Let’s tackle reading gaps, respect parental input and strengthen schools together.

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia