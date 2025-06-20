Nancy Fairbanks | Protect Children, Not Political Spin

Kathleen Walker’s May 21 letter in The Signal wrongly blames the “extreme right” for questioning Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, perpetuating misleading arguments that obscure facts. Her claim that critics’ “lies” threaten Santa Clarita’s safety is baseless and dismisses legitimate, bipartisan concerns about Schiavo’s record.

Walker highlights existing sex trafficking laws but ignores Assembly Bill 379’s focus: strengthening penalties for purchasing 16- and 17-year-olds for sex, previously a misdemeanor in some cases. Schiavo’s May 1 vote against felony amendments, criticized by Patrick Lee Gipson and Anna Meeks (The Signal, letters, May 16 and 17), raised doubts about her commitment to victims. Schiavo supported the final version on May 20, which passed unanimously (74-0) with 18 Republicans’ support, but only after public pressure, as Jonathan Hatami noted (The Signal, gust comentary, May 17).

Walker’s misrepresentations, not critics’ questions, undermine trust. Parents protesting Schiavo’s inaction, including on AB 84, demand results. Santa Clarita deserves leaders who protect our children, not defenders of political spin. Face the facts.

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia