Newhall Library presents ‘The Reading Tree’ art exhibition 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibition, “The Reading Tree,” by Therese Verner, is on display through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St.

This whimsical exhibition showcases 12 original acrylic paintings that served as the inspiration and illustrations for Verner’s children’s picture book, “The Reading Tree.”

“Verner’s vibrant, fantastical paintings invite young readers into a magical world where trees and animals talk, and unicorns come alive,” said a news release from the city. “Designed to inspire a love of reading and spark the imagination, the exhibition transforms the library into an immersive storybook setting.”

Verner, who is considered legally blind, said in the release: “Exploring the natural world feeds my artistic vision. Even though my actual vision is limited, I see in my mind’s eye and connect to my hand’s movement to express that vision with bold colors, texture and expressive strokes. When we observe the world around us, what we see is light reflecting on objects, shapes and textures. Light is vital, powerful, but art does exist without light. As the light fades from my eyes, let art be my reflection.”

“The Reading Tree” encourages visitors of all ages to explore nature through wonder and fantasy. Verner added: “I aspire to feed children’s imagination with a world where animals and trees can talk, and unicorns are real.”

To learn more about “The Reading Tree” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].