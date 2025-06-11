Oana Cioaca Taylor | Strong Support for AB 84

As a parent deeply invested in our public schools and a longtime PTA leader, I am writing to express my strong support for Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s work on Assembly Bill 84 (authored by Assembly members Robert Garcia, D-Rancho Cucamonga, and Al Muratsuchi, D-Los Angeles).

This bill is crucial for bringing much-needed accountability and transparency to the expenditure of education funds across our state.

It is paramount that public education funding is directed toward our students and not lost to waste, fraud, or personal gain. AB 84 represents a vital step in ensuring that all schools receiving public dollars adhere to fundamental standards of accountability. Families have a right to be confident that the institutions entrusted with their children’s education are operating responsibly and with their best interests at heart.

I believe this bill, which will likely get additional amendments in the state Senate, will be instrumental in preventing the misuse of educational resources, thereby guaranteeing that funds intended for students are indeed used for their benefit. I commend the assemblywoman’s dedication and persistence in championing this important legislation.

Oana Cioaca Taylor

Valencia