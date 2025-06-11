Olive Branch presenting LGBTQ version of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ 

News release

Open Wings Theater Company is presenting an interpretation of William Shakespeare’s comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” from an LGBTQ perspective.

The play runs weekends June 13-27 at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 2283, Valencia.

“This fresh take on the classic tale of love, magic and mischief brings contemporary LGBTQ+ perspectives to Shakespeare’s timeless story of romantic entanglements in an enchanted forest,” said a news release from the nonprofit Olive Branch.

“Shakespeare’s exploration of fluid identities, transformative love, and the magic that happens when we embrace our authentic selves feels incredibly relevant today,” Director Benjamin Reede said in the release. “Our queer lens allows us to unlock new layers of meaning in this beautiful story while honoring the playwright’s original vision.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. June 15, 22 and 29. More information and tickets ($22-$25 plus fees) are available at www.openwingstheatre.org.