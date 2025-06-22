Rick Barker | A Vet’s Flag Opinion

With all of the patriotic days coming up, I speak as a Vietnam veteran and member of the Santa Clarita Veterans Memorial Committee. And, having said that, these are my personal thoughts and feelings and not at all meant to represent the thoughts or feelings of all veterans or people who support veterans and who may or may not be veterans themselves.

The American flag or representations of the flag should not be worn as a garment under any circumstances!

Flag patches and pins are exceptions.

I’m in no way accusing anyone wearing the flag as a shirt, tie, pocket square, etc., as being unpatriotic. In fact, I believe they are doing it to show their love of the country.

However, not wearing the American flag as a garment is certainly not going to offend anyone.

The U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should not be used as “wearing apparel.” And that would include the flag pocket square worn by our current secretary of defense and fellow combat veteran Pete Hegseth.

Just the opinion of a VERY patriotic veteran.

Rick Barker

Valencia