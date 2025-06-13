Rick Barker | So What’s New?

In re: Philip Wasserman, “Who’s Being Enriched?” letters, June 6.

So, Mr. Wasserman, are you asking us to believe, like you seem to, that only Republicans get high-paying jobs after they leave government service?

That’s been the practice on both sides of the aisle for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been politically involved and paying attention to that stuff for over a half a century now.

And at least these people actually LEAVE government service and those government paychecks.

Former President Joe Biden and many members of the Congress have NEVER had a real job outside the government in their entire lives and have been sucking off the public taxpayers’ tit for their entire adult lifetime, and miraculously became multi-millionaires in the process!

Rick Barker

Valencia