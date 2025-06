First Democrats tried to make Donald Trump into Adolf Hitler, and America said, “Nah, he’s not so bad.”

Next, they tried to make Joe Biden “sharp as a tack,” and America said, “Nah.”

So they tried to make Kamala Harris into a Rhodes Scholar, and America said, “Nah.”

Now they’re trying to make an illegal immigrant wife-beating human trafficking gangbanger into Ward Cleaver, and America says, “Nah, he’s not so good.”

No wonder they’re polling at an all-time low.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia