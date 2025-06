When he closed travel from China during COVID-19, they said he hated the Chinese. When he stopped immigration from terrorist countries, they said he hated Muslims. When he opposed abortion on demand, they said he hated women. When he secured the borders, they said he hated immigrants. When he deported MS-13 gangsters, they said he hated Hispanics.

The simple truth is, they hate him.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita