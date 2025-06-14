Robert Lamoureux | Looking for hard evidence of concrete cure rate 

Question: Robert, what is the cure rate for concrete? I just started getting bids for a jacuzzi pad and the first contractor is telling me that I can’t install the jacuzzi for a month. This doesn’t align with what I’ve heard in the past. Can you weigh in on this for me? We will be getting a few more bids to compare, but this just isn’t sitting right for me. Thank you for the help you give through the newspaper. We refer to it often, as we do much of our home repairs ourselves so we count on sound advice. We appreciate you. — Jack D.

Answer: Jack, good for you, for seeking out multiple proposals. Your instincts are correct — you should not have to wait a month for a small pad, despite it carrying a heavy load with a filled jacuzzi. Most concrete will set up sufficiently within seven days. Sometimes you may need to wait 10 days. You can safely walk on it after 24 hours, though you’ll need to use caution so as not to scuff the surface.

To achieve a 90% cure rate, that takes 30 days. Vehicle traffic is at seven days, so setting the jacuzzi then would be fine. This is a much more reasonable timeframe; it is what you should be seeing in your proposals. Check the contractors’ licenses and insurance also, and definitely ask about their warranty on the original pad. You can never avoid hairline cracks, but the pad itself should be plenty stable for a very long time, if done well. Best of luck.

