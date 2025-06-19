Ron Perry | Pay Me, Seymour

A quick reminder! If you don’t think the Democratic Party has changed:

1961: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country!” — John F. Kennedy.

2024: “Ask not what you can do for your country, ask rather what your country will give me.” — the people.

Pay for a down payment on a house for me. Pay off my college loan that I signed for. Pay $6,000 for my child care. (Who decided to have a baby?) Pay for my abortion, and let me have it any time up to birth. Pay for my child’s breakfast and lunch at school.

Pay me, Seymour. Pay me. Pay me! Etc., etc., etc.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country