Ruth Wieck | Gas Vehicle Ban Makes No Sense

The state of California plans to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars in 2035. I see so many problems with this.

If you live in an older home, electrical systems need to be updated to accommodate electric cars. People who live in apartments often have no garage, and no access to plug in electric cars, other than shopping malls. Charging takes much longer than filling up a gas tank. If traveling, many places do not have charging locations.

The cost of a new electric vehicle is much more than a gas-powered vehicle.

If an electric vehicle catches fire, the Fire Department can’t put it out. It has to just burn itself out. Ask a firefighter — they will tell you. People have had their garages burn down due to battery fires.

Lithium is needed for batteries. Lithium mining leads to soil degradation, water shortage and global warming. Eventually, disposal of used batteries will cause serious pollution problems.

In the early 1970s, air was so bad in L.A. that one couldn’t see the mountains in the summer. Since we have catalytic converters and smog tests, this is no longer true. Do you really think electric vehicles will be a good thing?

Ruth Wieck

Newhall