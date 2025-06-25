Speakeasy Theater to present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’  

News release

Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel, and Merriment,” at Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods, both near Frazier Park.

The production is described as “a captivating theatrical experience featuring a curated collection of classic scenes from William Shakespeare’s timeless plays, complete with exhilarating sword fighting and a generous dose of fun, dance and music,” said a news release from the group.

The July 19 and Aug. 23 shows will feature mountain talent, including local youth.

“This unique production offers audiences a dynamic journey through the Bard’s most beloved moments,” the release said. “Expertly choreographed sword fights will bring Shakespeare’s action-packed narratives to life, promising an evening of high drama and visual spectacle. Beyond the intensity, the show embraces the inherent humor and wit of Shakespeare, ensuring a thoroughly entertaining and accessible experience for all.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’ to our mountain community,” Producer Sara Statler said in the release. “Our goal is to present Shakespeare in a way that is both respectful of the original texts and incredibly engaging for modern audiences. With a focus on fun scenes, thrilling combat, and a touch of theatrical playfulness, we believe this show will appeal to seasoned Shakespeare enthusiasts and newcomers alike. We are lucky to have the expertise of our professional Director Peter Kjenaas, an Oregena Shakespeare Festival company alumni.”

“Shakespeare in the Woods” is scheduled to debut 3 p.m. July 19 at the Pine Mountain Club golf course. This will be a picnic-style show and guests are invited to bring chairs and snacks.

The Aug. 23 presentation is scheduled 7 p.m. at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park.

Tickets are available with a donation so anyone who wishes to attend can do so. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to claim a seat.