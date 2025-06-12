‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’ at The Main  

News release

Mission Opera is scheduled to present “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals” on the weekend of June 20-22 in Old Town Newhall.

The production is described as “a laugh-out-loud, spine-tingling spectacle that’s equal parts horror and hilarity,” according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

“From the brilliant minds of Matt and Nick Lang, with music by Jeff Blim, this offbeat production follows Paul, an average guy who suddenly finds himself surrounded by spontaneous song and dance numbers,” the release added. “Inspired by the horror/sci-fi film, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, this cult classic pits one man against a singing, dancing town, which raises the question: ‘Will he join the chorus or run for his life?’”

The play is directed by Stephan Nieman and produced by Joshua Wentz and Neyla Coomans. It features musical direction by Robert Dunlap and choreography by Valerie Weld.

Tickets ($24.34-$27.51) are available by visiting atthemain.org. Showtimes are 8 p.m. June 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. June 21 and 22.