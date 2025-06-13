Tom Day | Start Chiquita Relocations Now

Last week’s meeting of the hearing board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District included a fine discussion on “what needs to change at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill?” Most interesting was an estimate of how long we should expect to wait for elevated temperature landfill mitigation measures to yield a significant reduction in toxic emissions.

The estimate was 18 to 24 months.

This means to me, it’s time for relocations to start. Relocation of suffering residents if started now could be completed before toxic emissions are even slightly reduced, never mind eliminated. A fix is not coming soon. Tragic continued exposure calls for people to be relocated. The time to start is now.

Tom Day

Stevenson Ranch