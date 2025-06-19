View the contrast with ‘Black & White’ at SCAA Gallery 

News release

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, “Black & White,” now through July 27 with a free opening reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

“Black & White” is an art exhibit that showcases all things black and white.

“This show has brought in so much diversity of values and subject matter, from highly technical pencil drawings to bold graphic pieces. It’s also one of our largest recent exhibits with 23 artists showcased, spanning over 60 selected original works from painting, silk dye, drawing, sculpture and mixed media,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in a news release.

“For our opening reception on June 21, we have an amazing evening planned. In addition to viewing the art, you will be entertained by Scott Roewe and the Birdie Jazz Trio, magician Luke Libero, aka ‘The Martial Cardist,’ and live art creating by SCAA artists, Leslie Morange and myself,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow said in the release.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery will be closed July 4.

For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.