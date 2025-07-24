2025-26 PAC Spotlight Series announced 

Blog

The Band Light is scheduled to take the stage at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center on Sept. 20. Courtesy photo.
This fall, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic, the PAC announced in a news release.  

“We are very excited to bring another exciting season of eclectic and family-friendly performances to the PAC,” Jeff Gregor, assistant superintendent/vice president of workforce and economic advancement at College of the Canyons, said in the release. “We hope new and returning PAC patrons are inspired by the new PAC season.” 

Highlighting the Spotlight Series are performances by: 

• The Band Light — Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. 

• Chris Funk The Wonderist — Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. 

• Phat Cat Swinger — Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. 

Hailing from Nashville, The Band Light is a pop-rock group comprised of Jack Glenn, Konnor Dolberry, Garrett Goodrich and Trevor Young. The group has become known for their old-soul musicality, captivating star power, as well as their fresh sound that draws from classic rock. 

Chris Funk The Wonderist is more than just a magic show — it is an engaging multimedia experience that relies on the use of instruments and live-feed cameras and interactive videos. “Whether it’s a violin concerto to a magical dancing sheet of music to impossibly suspending various instruments on stage, Chris Funk The Wonderist is an act not to be missed,” the release said. 

Led by Marco Palos and his partner-in-crime, “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis, Phat Cat Swinger is the ultimate pop/hard-swing band that blends rock, swing and jazz. “With a powerhouse 11-piece group, their performances are nothing short of legendary. The raw energy they bring to the stage never fails to bring audience members to their feet,” the release said. 

The PAC season will also include numerous performances from students and faculty in the Music, Theatre and Dance Departments within the School of Visual & Performing Arts at COC, as well as performances from community groups.  

Tickets can be purchased online at pac.canyons.edu, in person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at 661-362-5304. 

