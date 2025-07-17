Alan Ferdman | Thankful for the Help of Neighbors

Pam and I feel very fortunate to live on a corner in Canyon Country with caring neighbors. Across the street is a gentleman named Julio. He is a retired high school Spanish teacher, and we have helped each other accomplish numerous projects.

Caddy-corner resides my brother Bruce, and a few weeks ago Bruce unfortunately experienced a stroke. The issue left him with his left arm paralyzed and his left leg almost unusable. He would have remained lying there if it were not for my neighbor Julio, who discovered him and called 911, which enabled Bruce to get the care he needs. Bruce is currently in rehab, and his service dog Milo is living with my wife Pam and me, waiting for Bruce to return home.

None of this would have been possible if it had not been for Julio taking the action needed and then volunteering to help all he could. In addition, several neighbors have asked how Bruce was doing and offered their help as well.

God bless my neighbors and our small part of the world in Canyon Country.

Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country