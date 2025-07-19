Arthur Saginian | Where Does the Money Come From?

Ben Mullen (letters, May 29) asks about expensive gifts from foreign nations and the Trump presidential library foundation. He wonders if this sort of thing will set a bad precedence for future presidents, leading to foreign influence and corruption. On that note, I’d ask Bill and Hillary Clinton if the Clinton Foundation (and others like it) hasn’t already done that. Where does all that money really come from and where does it all really go? Don’t let a single big-ticket item like a jet get your attention.

My own shade of jadedness has gone from a British Racing Green to Rich Black.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita