Chamber applauds signing of film tax credit bill 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is applauding the signing of Assembly Bill 1138, landmark legislation that will expand California’s Film and Television Tax Credit from $330 million to $750 million annually, the chamber announced in a news release.

This bill, authored by Assemblyman Rick Zbur, D-Hollywood, and Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 3 and took effect immediately.

“The SCV Chamber actively supported AB 1138, and strongly advocated for its passage during our recent visit to Sacramento, where we met with Speaker (Robert) Rivas (D-Hollister) and our local elected representatives,” the chamber release said. “We recognize the essential role the entertainment industry plays in powering Santa Clarita’s economy. As one of California’s premier film-friendly communities, Santa Clarita is home to a robust production infrastructure, soundstages and hundreds of small businesses that serve the industry: from catering and equipment rentals to set construction and crew services.”

Di Thompson, chair of the chamber board, said the bill is an important investment in the local economy.

“This legislation is not just about keeping productions local. It’s about investing in people, workforce development, and the long-term vitality of our economy,” Thompson said in the release. “We are proud that our advocacy helped secure this outcome — and prouder still to see new opportunities coming to our Santa Clarita Valley.”

Newsom announced that 16 new television shows will film in California under the expanded credit, bringing an estimated $1.1 billion in economic activity and creating nearly 6,700 cast and crew jobs. For the first time, the tax credits will be refundable for all projects, making California even more competitive with other states and countries, the chamber release said.

“We applaud the governor and the Legislature for their commitment to keep film and television production in California,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “Santa Clarita stands ready to benefit from this expanded program, which will help drive job creation, support our local businesses, and reinforce our region’s status as a leader in the entertainment industry.”

The expanded program, known as Program 4.0, also includes new provisions to increase diversity in hiring and boost investment in the Career Pathways Program, which helps entry-level workers, particularly from underserved communities, access careers in entertainment.