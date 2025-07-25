‘Cinderella’ musical opens this weekend at CTG 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is scheduled this weekend to open the Broadway musical classic, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

The opening performance on Saturday will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic

musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, according to a news release from the theater guild.

At its core, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” remains the heartfelt tale of the

girl from the cinders who connects with her prince.

“It’s the Cinderella story we all know and love, but with a modern twist,” Eduardo Arteaga, the director of CTG hits “Clue,” “Oliver,” “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “West Side Story,” said in the release. “You won’t want to miss this updated adaptation with a lot of heart and soul. A great production you can enjoy with your whole family, full of whimsy and magic.”

Variety said of the original Broadway production, “You want magic? Wait until you see

Cinderella!”

The Las Vegas Sun described the original Broadway production as “a timeless

inspiration for young and old alike who want their dreams to come true.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opens Saturday and will run until Aug. 30.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62 and up) and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.