COC Foundation welcomes newly installed board members  

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on campus recently, marking an evening of renewed purpose, said a news release from the foundation.

The event gathered board members and supporters dedicated to expanding access to education in Santa Clarita, the release said.

During the reception, Shawna Mann, executive director of the foundation, recounted a successful fiscal year highlighted by a record-breaking Silver Spur ceremony and an inspirational scholarship reception – which impacted over 240 students, the release said.

Interim COC Superintendent/President David Andrus also addressed attendees, emphasizing the institution’s forward momentum and underscoring the pivotal role the foundation plays in expanding student opportunities.

The evening culminated with the installation of the board’s new leadership.

Scott Schauer, owner of Santa Clarita Soccer Center, assumed the role of board vice chair. Schauer’s board experience includes roles on the COC Foundation, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, where he currently serves as president.

Alongside Schauer, officers Gary Horton, Mann, Monica Lee Copeland and Jason Hinkle renewed their positions, joined by newly appointed board members Paul Wickline and professor Jeremy Patrich.

The foundation’s release said: “Collectively, the officers offer decades of nonprofit leadership experience, having successfully raised hundreds of millions of dollars to advance charitable causes. Their combined expertise promises strategic guidance and stewardship, ensuring the foundation continues to champion accessible and affordable education for all. This fresh assembly of community leaders signifies a vibrant chapter ahead for the College of the Canyons Foundation.”