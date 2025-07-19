Jack Crawford | Where Are the Strawberries?

One of the small pleasures about living in Santa Clarita this time of year is being able to buy fresh, flavorful, locally grown (Oxnard/Ventura) strawberries from street vendors. I usually buy a half flat every week to 10 days from April through August. I have not seen our usual vendor or any other vendor since early June. I realize this is a small inconvenience, but it is concerning.

Is this just a coincidence, or is that also about the same time the liberating forces of the U. S. Marines and National Guard landed on the shores of L.A.? Who should we thank for freeing us of the evils perpetrated on us by the invasion of evil strawberry vendors who formerly plagued our streets each summer?

Just asking for a friend.

Jack Crawford

Saugus