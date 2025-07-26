Jason Gibbs | Asking for Your Trust in the 27th District

Over the years, I have had the pleasure of writing columns that appear in The Signal, opining on local, state, and national events that are affecting our community.

But today, I do so while answering a call to service I never expected … to represent California’s 27th District in the House of Representatives.

As a lifelong Californian, a former mayor, and a Santa Clarita City Council member, I’ve dedicated my time in public service building stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities here in Santa Clarita. I’m asking for your trust to represent you in Washington, not as a politician, but as a neighbor, a father, and a leader who believes in the promise of America — liberty, freedom, and the betterment of all our people.

Graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo (GO MUSTANGS!), I’ve worked for over two decades in the aerospace industry, supporting rocket launch programs in California and Florida and working on the test stands at the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) at Edwards Air Force Base.

This work taught me the value of precision, teamwork, and innovation — qualities I’ve carried into public service. As a Santa Clarita City Council member, I made history as the first to run unopposed for re-election, a testament to the trust our community placed in my leadership.

As your mayor, I worked tirelessly to uphold the values that make Santa Clarita special: public safety, responsible fiscal stewardship, and smart planning that preserves our open spaces while fostering thoughtful growth.

I moved to Santa Clarita over a decade ago to start and raise my family because it embodied the California I grew up in — a place that prioritizes public safety, supports law enforcement and first responders, and balances progress with preservation. As a father of two young children, one of whom has autism, I cherish the joys and challenges of parenthood. My son’s journey has deepened my empathy and commitment to ensuring every family has the opportunities they need to thrive.

It’s personal for me, and it drives my determination to serve.

Our nation is at a crossroads. Trust in our institutions is eroding, and too many feel left behind by leaders more focused on partisan battles than on addressing our nation’s issues. I’m running for Congress because I believe we need leaders who listen, who act with integrity, and who put our district above the national political games being played.

While I serve with many incredible fellow Republicans, my campaign isn’t about representing a party — it’s about representing you. It’s about restoring faith in what makes America great: the freedom to pursue your dreams, the ability to live without fear, and protecting the opportunity for every person to succeed.

In CA-27, we face real challenges. California families are grappling with a cost of living that continues to rise. The consequences of policies that undermine the very law enforcement and first responders who keep us safe. Our economy needs revitalization, not more bureaucracy. As someone who works in aerospace, a lifeblood industry for many in the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, and as a leader in local government, I know how to deliver results.

I’ve balanced budgets, supported small businesses, and championed policies that protect our quality of life while planning for the future.

My vision for CA-27 is rooted in practical, empathetic leadership. We must invest in public safety by ensuring our law enforcement and first responders have the resources they need.

We need to address affordability by cutting wasteful spending, retaining local control, be vigilant in ensuring our national security, and promoting policies that create jobs and ease the burdens on working families.

We must protect our natural spaces and plan thoughtfully for growth, preserving the beauty and character of our communities. And we must support families like mine, ensuring that all children’s parents have access to an education that prepares them for the world of tomorrow.

Washington is broken, but I believe we can fix it — not by shouting louder, but by listening better. My experience as a mayor and council member taught me that progress comes from collaboration, not division.

I’ve worked across differences to deliver for my community, and I’ll do the same in Congress. I’m not here to chase headlines or climb a political ladder. I’m here because I believe in service, and I believe in CA-27.

