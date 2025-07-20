Jim de Bree | Retroactive Price Increase

Since Burrtec replaced Waste Management as the city’s trash collector, I have generally been pleased with their services and I see them as an improvement over Waste Management. With the closing of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Burrtec understandably had to increase its rates to cover the additional cost of hauling trash to more distant locations. However, there is one aspect of this fee increase that is inherently unfair.

Last January, I took Burrtec up on its offer to prepay my entire 2025 trash collection service. The pitch was if you pay for the full year in advance, Burrtec will only charge you for 11 months. One factor influencing my decision was a conversation I had with a Burrtec employee who led me to believe that paying in advance would also protect me from future price increases for 2025 trash collection.

Evidently, I misunderstood, because, after the City Council approved the rate increase, Burrtec sent me a notice saying, “Customers who prepaid for services in 2025 will receive an invoice adjustment for the new rates for the period of July 1-Dec. 31, 2025.”

Customers who prepaid already purchased trash collection services for that period, so Burrtec has effectively imposed an inequitable retroactive price increase on those customers. Santa Clarita customers who prepaid for 2025 services should be disappointed, not only with Burrtec, but also with the City Council who did not consider this situation when they approved the fee increase.

When Burrtec seeks future price increase approvals, the City Council must consider the nuance of customers who already paid in advance for trash collection services.

Jim de Bree

Valencia