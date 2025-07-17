Judy Reinsma | Nothing Much Has Changed

In 2009 the residents of San Francisquito Canyon were in the process of petitioning the L.A. County Regional Planning Commission for a rural community standards district for the canyon. A committee of residents met regularly with each other, as well as representatives from the commission in order to craft a comprehensive and useful document to protect the rural nature of the canyon. Fortunately we were successful and you do not now see 400-plus condominiums across from the Santa Clarita Equestrian Center (Don E Brook Farms).

Laurene Weste was at most of the meetings of residents as we worked to develop our proposal. At any of these meetings where she was in attendance, she voiced her strong support for our efforts.

I mentioned this to two of the (county) planners who were working on this. I will not name them because it is not necessary, but anyone who wishes to delve into the history can find that information in the archives of The Signal. I was informed that not only did she NOT support our efforts, she had expressed her strong opposition to them to the commission.

So, she told us she supported us while she worked to get our proposal killed. Were it not for the honesty and decency of the planners, we would have been none the wiser.

Not much has changed it seems.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita