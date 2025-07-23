Kirk F. Smith | The Essence of the Situation

My wife and I read The Signal’s editorial (July 12) and were so impressed by how you are able to get right to the essence of the entire situation. We’ve been following the story, and as I responded to a Facebook post about the situation, your writing substance and style is quite impressive!

I love the “twisting arms” and “breaking eggshells,” turning into “breaking arms and killing the chickens” metaphor!

What’s going on with Laurene Weste is sad but I believe you’ve hit the nail on the head with your editorial.

Kirk F. Smith

Santa Clarita