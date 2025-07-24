Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park!  

Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. This year’s theme was a special one – Home is Where the Hart is … Welcome Hart Park!

Honoring the legacy of William S. Hart and the important history that defines our community, residents decorated their floats in tribute to this beloved local park. And after years of dedication and partnership with Los Angeles County, I am proud to share that William S. Hart Park is now officially the city’s 40th Park.

This milestone is more than just a number — it’s a celebration of our community’s commitment to preserving history and enhancing our public spaces. One of the things I am most passionate about is protecting and sharing our local heritage, and Hart Park is one of the most remarkable examples of that effort. From rare photographs of William S. Hart with Amelia Earhart to the iconic herd of bison and scenic hiking trails, this park offers a rich and authentic connection to Santa Clarita’s past.

This July, we are excited to reopen the Ranch House — one of the historic buildings, part of the William S. Hart Museum. Originally built in 1910 by George Babcock Smith, the Ranch House served as his family’s home until 1918 when Hart leased it as a film location. After purchasing the land in 1921, Hart turned the home into his permanent residence, and lived here until his larger Spanish Revival-style mansion, fondly known as La Loma de los Vientos (Hill of the Winds), was built on the property.

Now, residents and visitors alike can take self-guided tours through the Ranch House and get a glimpse of how the silver-screen legend lived during the 1920s. With furnished living areas and Hart’s original tack room, filled with saddles and gear, the experience offers a rare and personal look into his everyday life.

While you’re at the park, be sure to stop by the barnyard where you can meet the many animals that call Hart Park home. It’s a fun and educational experience for all ages — say hello to alpacas, deer, cows, chickens, pigs and more. Bring a picnic and relax on the open lawn, the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy a summer breeze and spend time with family, friends and some furry four-legged friends.

As we celebrate the reopening of the Ranch House, the city is also taking important steps to assess the Hart Mansion and other historic buildings on the property. This thorough evaluation is part of our long-term plan to prepare these historic structures for future public access. Our goal is to preserve the historic charm of the park while expanding opportunities for the community to connect with its unique heritage.

Looking ahead to fall, the city will host a grand opening celebration for Hart Park. We will invite the entire community to experience the park’s rich history through guided tours, live music, games and family-friendly activities. Be on the lookout for more information on the city’s website and our social media platforms.

Whether you’re taking a peaceful morning walk, watching bison roam the hillside or diving into the story of California’s silent film era — Hart Park has something for everyone. It truly is a window into our past and a beautiful blend of history and nature. I invite you to rediscover Hart Park — Santa Clarita’s newest official park and a historic treasure that has always been part of our story. Come be part of our history and the future story of a world-famous place, now belonging to us, William S. Hart Park!

For more information or to learn about Hart Park, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HartPark.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].