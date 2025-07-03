Local poet to publish 29th collection 

News release

Newhall-based poet Rick Lupert is scheduled July 29 to publish his 29th collection, “High Moose Alert,” a hilarious and heartfelt poetic travelogue chronicling a cruise through Vancouver, Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, the poet announced in a news release.

Written while traveling with his wife through the scenic north, while their son was away at summer camp, “High Moose Alert” captures everything from bald eagles with superiority complexes to bear nose sightings, glacier hikes, floating Chevron stations, and Vancouver’s unexpectedly serious doughnut scene.

Lupert, host of the long-running Poetry Super Highway, is known for turning everyday — and not-so-everyday — travel moments into witty and moving poems, the release said. Previous collections have taken readers to Israel, Ireland, Japan and more — but this time, it’s all moose, all the way up.

“High Moose Alert” is available to preorder now and will be released via IngramSpark and Amazon on July 29. Sample poems and additional details can be found at poetrysuperhighway.com/moose.