Movie and TV Film Locations Celebrated 

Many iconic movies and television shows that linger fondly in the memories of the American public continue to be celebrated in the locations where they were filmed, or set.

Most films and television are shot in massive soundstages where it is easier to control lightening, sound and temperature. However, nothing can replace true location shooting and many famous films and television programs have left a lasting imprint on the cities and towns that welcomed them with open arms.

In the Santa Clarita Valley we are very familiar with the gleeful sense of recognition when we watch movies and films, seeing many familiar locations, such as the streets of downtown Newhall and the grandeur of Vasquez Rocks on the screen.

However, in areas where Hollywood location shooting isn’t a regular occurrence, such events are often celebrated as a point of civic pride.

Here is a list of a few areas you can visit to enjoy, with the locals, the time when Hollywood came to town, and made magic.

Petaluma and ‘American Graffiti’

Info cityofpetaluma.org/event/american-graffiti-car-show/

Petaluma’s “Salute to American Graffiti” is an annual celebration of the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” a time of classic American cars, cruising the “main drag,” and rock ‘n roll music of the ‘50s and early ‘60s. This multi-day community-wide celebration is most known for its large car show and cruise. Funds raised during the event benefit scholarships and other community philanthropic projects in Petaluma.

The film, set in 1962, shot scenes in other Northern California locations, but most of the memorable scenes in George Lucas’ timeless, coming-of-age movie were filmed in Petaluma in June and July, 1972.

Usually celebrated in mid-May, Petaluma’s Salute to American Graffiti has attracted stars of the film in past years for autograph sessions and meet and greets.

The annual three-day community celebration is a family-friendly event that features a classic car show, a kickoff dinner and a special car “cruise” on the streets made famous by the film.

Tickets for the 2026 car show and Jumpstart dinner will go on sale Saturday, March 7, 2026 at noon. Tickets for some of the zones sold out in a matter of minutes in 2024 and 2025. To sign up for a reminder notification, send an email to [email protected].

“American Graffiti” starred Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Charles Martin Smith, Candy Clark, Mackenzie Phillips, Cindy Williams and Wolfman Jack.

Set in Modesto in 1962, the film is a study of the cruising and early rock ‘n’ roll cultures popular in that era. Through a series of vignettes, it tells the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures throughout a night.

Iowa and ‘Field of Dreams’

28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa 52040

Info www.fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com, [email protected]

The Field of Dreams Movie Site is nestled in the rolling hills of Dyersville, Iowa, 25 miles west of Dubuque

The field is open from sunrise to sunset year-round (weather permitting).

Visitors can walk the iconic diamond nestled in the cornfields, tour the original farmhouse and play catch with legendary Ghost Players.

“Field of Dreams” (1989) offers up the universal themes of family, forgiveness and the enduring power of dreams. It resonated with audiences by exploring the complexities of father-son relationships, particularly the desire for reconciliation and by tapping into a sense of nostalgia for a simpler, idealized past.

The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta). Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster (in his final film role) also star.

The cornfield turned baseball diamond where the film was made is a popular tourist destination with special events held throughout the year.

North Bend, Wash., and ‘Twin Peaks’

Info www.therealtwinpeaks.com

There is an annual “Twin Peaks” celebration called The Real Twin Peaks. The next celebration is scheduled for Feb. 20-22, 2026. It will be held at locations in the Snoqualmie Valley, Wash., where many scenes from the show were filmed.

Past events have included:

Filming location bus tours where fans can visit iconic spots like the Double R Diner, home of that famous cherry pie, (Twede’s Café, 137 W. North Bend Way, North Bend 98045) and the Great Northern Hotel (The Salish Lodge overlooking Snoqualmie Falls, 6501 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie 98065.)

Guests also can enjoy panels and Q&A sessions featuring actors and creators from the show.

Movie screenings are held at the historic North Bend Theatre, 125 Bendigo Blvd N., North Bend, WA 98045.

Past events have also included themed parties, book signings, trivia and more.

Ticketed and non-ticketed events will be part of the celebration.

Set in the fictional Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks, the series follows an investigation led by FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

The surrealist mystery-horror drama television series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch premiered on ABC on April 8, 1990, and ran for two seasons until its cancellation in 1991. The show returned in 2017 for a third season on Showtime.

The original run was followed by the 1992 feature film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,” which serves as a prequel to the series.

The 33rd anniversary of “Fire Walk With Me” will be celebrated Aug. 13-17 at the North Bend Theatre.

On Aug. 15-16 enjoy a screening of the film and go “Behind the Badge” with Q&A and autograph session with Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse,) Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz) and Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook).

On Aug. 17, go “Behind the Curtain” with a celebration of David Lynch. Tickets are on sale now at northbendtheatre.com. 