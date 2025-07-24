Blog

Reception Aug. 9 for Lusian exhibit at CTG 

News release 

Artist Nadia Lusian is debuting an exhibit of 40 of her original paintings at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with an artist reception scheduled 4-6 p.m. Aug. 9. 

Lusian’s solo exhibit at the CTG, 24242 Main St., Newhall, runs July 26 through Aug. 31. The Aug. 9 reception is planned to feature music, wine, tasty bites and viewing of Lusian’s paintings. 

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Lusian came to New Jersey as a “wee bairn” (child). She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in art/art history and headed west to eventually live in Santa Clarita.  

She enjoyed a career as a graphic artist and designer for Remo Inc. She is now a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and, as an award-winning artist, she is pursuing her first love of painting in both acrylics and watercolor, exploring a variety of styles and genres. 

