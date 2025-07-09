Ron Perry | Don’t Invite More Food Carts

I know there are many of you out there that feel Ms. Pilar Schiavo is doing a good job as our assemblywoman. However, on June 28, she had an article in The Signal reporting all of the bills she was presenting in the assembly. I am only asking you today to write to Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares and ask her to vote “no” on Assembly Bill 592 when it comes to the Senate. This bill will expand the ability of people to have more food carts and open-air seating for eating. I have no problem with restaurants having outdoor seating. However, this expands it to “food vendors” and making them permanent! Please write today. We have to stop this now!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country