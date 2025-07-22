Schiavo bills move forward in Senate 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the state Senate, with three bills already on the Senate floor and 12 more moving on to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Every one of these bills is about making life more affordable, safe, and secure for everyone in our community,” Schiavo said in a news release. “We’re fighting for your pocketbook, for victims of crime and safer communities, for veterans and seniors, and for those impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill — and I’m proud to see this work moving forward in the Senate.”

The news release provided the following summaries of the bills that have passed to the Senate floor:

● Expediting State Housing Permits – Assembly Bill 301: Cuts red tape by holding state agencies to timely housing permit reviews.

● Click-to-Cancel 2.0 – AB 656: Requires social media platforms to let users easily delete their accounts and the data stored by companies.

● Protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid – Assembly Joint Resolution 3: Urges the federal government to protect federal funding for these three programs.

The release provided the following summaries of the bills that have passed to the Senate Appropriations Committee:

● Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act – AB 27: Ensures aid to landfill-impacted residents isn’t taxed or counted against benefits.

● Landfill Fire Safety Act – AB 28: Requires early warnings and state oversight to prevent public health disasters like the Chiquita Canyon Landfill from happening.

● Justin Kropp Safety Act – AB 365: Requires AEDs at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent death by electrocution.

● Safe Leave Act Code Cleanup — AB 406: Makes technical fixes to AB 2499 (Schiavo, 2024) to clarify implementation.

● Foster Youth Housing Stability – AB 534: Makes it easier for service providers to build housing for youth exiting foster care.

● Victim and Witness Protection Act – AB 535: Strengthens protections for survivors of domestic violence, trafficking and abuse.

● Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance – AB 985: Provides property tax relief for those impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill similar to relief provided to other disasters.

● Ratepayer Relief Act – AB 1020: Ensures utility companies pass public savings on to customers.

● Patient Debt Prevention Act – AB 1312: Ensures hospitals prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing.

●Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency – AB 1418: Tracks and reports delays in employer-sponsored insurance.

● FAIR Plan Stabilization Act – AB 226 (Coauthor): Helps protect homeowners in wildfire-prone areas by ensuring the FAIR Plan has the resources to quickly pay out claims after disasters.

● Ethanol Blend Implementation Act – AB 30 (Coauthor): Allows a higher percentage of ethanol to be blended with gasoline to reduce the price at the pump.

The legislation in the Senate Appropriations Committee is scheduled to be heard in August, and if approved will move to the Senate floor.