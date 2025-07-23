The Savvy Senior | How to Find Affordable Senior Housing Near You 

Dear Savvy Senior,

Are there any resources that you know of that can help seniors locate affordable housing? My sister, who’s 65 years old, needs to find a different place to live but has very little money. What can you tell me?

— Searching Sister

Dear Searching,

Finding affordable senior housing options can be challenging depending on where your sister lives. Senior apartments for some retirees are a good option, and you’ll be happy to know that there are several government programs that can help financially. Here are some tips that can help your sister locate an apartment that fits her budget and living preferences.

Start with HUD

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers a variety of resources that can help lower-income people, like your sister, locate and pay for housing. Here are three different programs to look into.

Privately owned subsidized apartments: HUD helps many apartment owners across the country offer reduced rents to low-income tenants. To search for subsidized apartments in your area, visit Resources.hud.gov.

Housing choice voucher program: This program allows low-income families, elderly, and disabled people afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. The housing subsidy would be paid to the landlord each month. Your sister would then pay the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. To learn more or apply, contact your local public housing agency (see HUD.gov/contactus/public-housing-contacts for contact information), or call 800-955-2232.

Public housing: This low-income housing option comes in all sizes and types, from scattered single-family houses to high-rise apartments for elderly families. Your local public housing agency is again the resource for locating public housing in your area.

If you need more help or housing advice, contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency near you. See HUD4.my.site.com/housingcounseling or call 800-569-4287 for contact information.

How to Choose

If you or your sister find several apartment choices that fall within her budget, she should consider what’s important to her. She may want housing that’s close to family, religious organizations, senior centers, or places she visits regularly, like grocery stores, parks or gyms.

Or, if she has a disabling condition, it may be especially critical for her to find a living space that has easy access to important services like senior transportation and health care centers.

In your housing search, you may also come across some red flags that indicate a retirement community wouldn’t be a good fit for your sister. Keep an eye out for extra fees that may be applied to everyday items or perks you normally wouldn’t think about like laundry service, parking or pets.

You should also make sure the apartment is in good condition and then scout out the neighborhood. Ask yourself if the community is clean and well maintained and if there is any debris or messy landscaping. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, follow up with questions before your sister signs a rental contract.

Other Programs

In addition to affordable housing, there are a number of other financial assistance programs that may help your sister pay for things like food, medication, health care, utilities and more. To locate these programs, check her eligibility and apply, visit BenefitsCheckUp.org.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.