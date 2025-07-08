TimBen Boydston | City Risking Miscarriage of Justice

The following is a copy of a letter to the Santa Clarita City Council:

It is with great concern that I ask that the issue of the possible removal of Commissioner Denise Lite be handled with the utmost care.

As you are aware, Commissioner Lite does not serve at the pleasure of a single council member, but rather serves at the pleasure of the entire council as a whole.

More importunately, she serves the people of Santa Clarita. The entire truth must be ascertained before any consideration of removal takes place.

To remove a sitting commissioner is serious business. Her reputation professionally, and as a public servant to this community, could be grievously harmed.

I believe that unless there is actual proof that she has not been fulfilling her job, you are risking a miscarriage of justice, not to mention a possible serious issue of besmirching her character. You may be risking a bad mark on our city reputation, including possible liability issues.

From what the public has seen so far, it appears as though Commissioner Lite, through her intelligent questions, found something that no one was looking for, a “backroom deal.”

We need more people like Ms. Lite in government, not less. If the nominating council member wishes to pick a different person to fill the role of commissioner, then that can take place at the end of Ms. Lite’s current term.

Thank you for your service.

TimBen Boydston

Former Santa Clarita City Council member