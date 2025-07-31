Ventura Harbor Village to host movie nights  

News release

Ventura Harbor Village is scheduled to host its Seaside Movie Nights series starting Aug. 9.

This free movie series spans from summer to fall at Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura.

Guests are invited to gather outdoors on the Ventura Harbor Village Main Lawn, steps from the marina. This year’s theme is “Nostalgia on the Big Screen,” a tribute to the epic films of the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

• Saturday, Aug. 9: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” Preshow kicks off at 7 p.m. with glow crafts and giveaways. Movie begins just after sunset around 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 6: “Jaws,” 50th anniversary screening. Preshow at 6:30 p.m. with surprises and interactive fun. Movie begins just after sunset around 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 11: “Hocus Pocus.” Preshow at 5:30 p.m. includes a costume contest and spooky fun. Movie begins at approximately 6:30 p.m.

On-site paid parking is now in effect on Saturdays with evenings free after 8 p.m. Free parking options remain along Spinnaker Drive and at the Dolphin Lot (Safe Harbor Ventura Isle). Wheelchair viewing is available along the promenade and near the stage.

Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early, and bring low-back chairs and blankets. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Harbor Village restaurants. Admission is free. More information is available at www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.