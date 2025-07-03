‘Walk with Me’ photo exhibit on display at Valencia Library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch, 23743 Valencia Blvd., now through Wednesday, July 30.

“‘Walk with Me’ is a breathtaking exhibition that showcases Nima Kharrazi’s deep appreciation for the natural world,” said a news release from the city. “Through vivid landscape photography, Kharrazi captures fleeting moments of beauty in forests, along coastlines and atop mountains. A self-described ‘light chaser,’ he follows golden hour glows, fiery sunsets and peaceful trails, inviting viewers to pause, reflect and see the world through his eyes. More than just scenery, his work captures the feeling of wonder and connection that nature inspires.”

“I’m the person who’ll pull over on the side of the road, camera in hand, just to capture the way the sun sets a mountain on fire,” Kharrazi said in the release. “I try to bottle up those feelings in my photos, so I can share them with anyone who needs a reminder of how amazing our planet really is.”

To learn more about “Walk with Me” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].