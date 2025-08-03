3-band finale, special schedule for Concerts in the Park 35th anniversary 

News release

For 35 years, Concerts in the Park has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, and Saturday night the city is celebrating the anniversary with a special three-band finale and an earlier-than-usual start time for the bands to take the stage at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The 2025 season is coming to an end Saturday with a special, extended finale featuring three live tribute bands, expanded food truck offerings and family activities beginning at 3 p.m.

Music starts at 4 p.m., with Dark Desert Highway: Tribute to the Eagles, followed by Dustland Fairytale: Tribute to The Killers at 5:30 p.m.

While The PettyBreakers were originally scheduled to close out the night, the band had to cancel its performance due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. In their place, the city welcomes RagDolls: Tribute to Aerosmith, who will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Along with live music, attendees can enjoy a Ferris wheel, a 60-foot super slide and food trucks serving everything from burgers to sushi to lasagna. The city reminds guests that canopies and umbrellas must be lowered before the concerts begin.

“The city of Santa Clarita thanks the community for making Concerts in the Park a beloved summer tradition and invites everyone to bring friends, blankets and appetites to Central Park for a memorable night of music, food and fun as the curtain is quickly closing on the 35th anniversary season,” said a news release from the city.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.