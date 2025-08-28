Canyon Theatre Guild announces 2025-26 season 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced nine productions for its 2025-26 season, starting with the current production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” which is entering its final weekend and runs through Sunday.

In the fall, the nonprofit community theater is slated to tell the story of Carole King with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” featuring hits by King, Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

The guild’s annual Christmas show will be the festive and fun, “A Christmas Story.”

In the New Year, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” returns to the CTG with gusto. Following that will be the comedic “Boeing Boeing” and the thrilling “Wait Until Dark,” according to the release.

To close the 2025-26 season, the renowned and poignant drama, “Driving Miss Daisy,” will play alongside the under-the-sea Broadway comedy, “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Dates for the improv troupe, Knights of Improv & Comedy, are TBA at this time.

For more information or to become a member of the guild, visit canyontheatre.org or call 661-799-2702.