Child & Family Center to host ‘Purple Walk’ 

The Child & Family Center is scheduled to host its “Purple Walk” in support of domestic violence survivors. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and goes on until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at Child & Family Center.

The address is 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Canyon Country.

There will be live music, a pancake breakfast and vendor booths. People have the option to join a team with prizes for the biggest team and top fundraiser.

Registration is $40, or $50 with a T-shirt for adults. Teens are $20 or $30 with a T-shirt. Children ages 5 to 12 are $10 or $20 with a T-shirt. Children under age 5 are free.

To sign up or sponsor, visit childfamilycenter.org.

Registrations to get a T-shirt are open until Oct. 1 and Child & Family Center will take same-day registrations as well.