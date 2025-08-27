Cracker Barrel to return to its old logo 

By Jill McLaughlin

Contributing Writer

Cracker Barrel will go back to its old logo following a public outcry over a new logo unveiled last week, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain announced on social media. “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

Fans of the homestyle restaurant chain voiced their disappointment after the company decided to remove the farmer leaning on a barrel from its logo.

President Donald Trump joined with the fans who were against the company’s redesign.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump congratulated the company on its latest decision.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

Cracker Barrel’s stock dropped around 4% over the past five days after the company announced its rebrand, which included removing the overall-clad man leaning against a barrel.

The company changed its logo’s font and only used the restaurant’s name in the updated design.

Many criticized the new logo, along with newly updated restaurants and gift shops that were stripped of their iconic Americana antiques.

In an earlier statement this week, Cracker Barrel tried to settle the controversy by assuring customers its values were intact.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel,” the company posted online. “We’re grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.

“What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family and scratch-cooked food made with care.”

The company vowed to keep the rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire inside restaurants, peg games on the tables, unique items in their gift shops, and vintage Americana decor with antiques from their warehouse.

The company was also criticized by Steak n’ Shake, a rival eatery, which said the new logo was “a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers.” The restaurant said that “heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fl., said on social media that he worked at Cracker Barrel in Tallahassee when he was in college and dedicated his life to his Christian faith in the parking lot.

“Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture,” Donalds posted on X. “No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

Cracker Barrel said it hoped to see customers return to their restaurants in its latest logo announcement.

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the company stated.