Local attorney releases debut novel 

News release 

In his debut novel, “Echoes of Judicial Corruption,” Santa Clarita attorney and longtime resident Jack W. Henriksen delivers a legal thriller rooted in real-life courtroom drama and personal experience, according to a news release from the author.  

Henriksen, a practicing attorney who relocated from Michigan to California with his young family and a newly minted California law license, draws readers into an extraordinary journey that begins with risk, hope, and resilience — and leads to a dramatic trial that would test his faith in the very legal system he came to serve, the release said. 

At the heart of “Echoes of Judicial Corruption” is a high-stakes $20 million personal injury lawsuit involving Henriksen’s client, a multinational insecticide manufacturer.  

“Set in a San Diego courtroom, the trial reveals a troubling pattern of judicial misconduct, evidence manipulation, and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that threatens not only the outcome of the case but the very principles of fairness and justice,” the release said. “Based on true events, the story offers a rare and eye-opening glimpse into the opaque world of courtroom politics and the misuse of judicial power. With sharp prose and a gripping narrative, Henriksen explores what happens when integrity collides with corruption — and one attorney refuses to stand down.” 

“Echoes of Judicial Corruption is more than a legal drama,” Henriksen said in the release. “It’s a personal story of risk, purpose, and the price of challenging a broken system.” 

The book is available at bookstores and online booksellers. 

