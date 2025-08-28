Local attorney releases debut novel 

News release

In his debut novel, “Echoes of Judicial Corruption,” Santa Clarita attorney and longtime resident Jack W. Henriksen delivers a legal thriller rooted in real-life courtroom drama and personal experience, according to a news release from the author.

Henriksen, a practicing attorney who relocated from Michigan to California with his young family and a newly minted California law license, draws readers into an extraordinary journey that begins with risk, hope, and resilience — and leads to a dramatic trial that would test his faith in the very legal system he came to serve, the release said.

At the heart of “Echoes of Judicial Corruption” is a high-stakes $20 million personal injury lawsuit involving Henriksen’s client, a multinational insecticide manufacturer.

“Set in a San Diego courtroom, the trial reveals a troubling pattern of judicial misconduct, evidence manipulation, and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that threatens not only the outcome of the case but the very principles of fairness and justice,” the release said. “Based on true events, the story offers a rare and eye-opening glimpse into the opaque world of courtroom politics and the misuse of judicial power. With sharp prose and a gripping narrative, Henriksen explores what happens when integrity collides with corruption — and one attorney refuses to stand down.”

“Echoes of Judicial Corruption is more than a legal drama,” Henriksen said in the release. “It’s a personal story of risk, purpose, and the price of challenging a broken system.”

The book is available at bookstores and online booksellers.